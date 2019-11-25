Portland takes on Chicago on 4-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (5-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Portland enters the matchup against Chicago as losers of four straight games.

Chicago went 22-60 overall with a 9-32 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 7.4 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Portland went 53-29 overall with a 21-20 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.5 last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shin), Luke Kornet: out (nose), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).