Nebraska, George Mason meet in Cayman Islands Classic

George Mason (6-1) vs. Nebraska (3-2)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Nebraska will take the floor in the Cayman Islands Classic. Nebraska earned an 82-71 win over Washington State in its most recent game, while George Mason won 60-53 against Old Dominion in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The play-making Cam Mack has averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists to lead the way for the Cornhuskers. Complementing Mack is Jervay Green, who is producing 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Patriots are led by AJ Wilson, who is averaging 13.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mack has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. Mack has accounted for 25 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: George Mason's Javon Greene has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 36 percent of them, and is 7 for 21 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Patriots have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has 46 assists on 96 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three outings while George Mason has assists on 29 of 55 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the country. The George Mason defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

