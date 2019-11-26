Georgia meets Michigan State in Maui Invitational

Georgia (4-1) vs. Michigan State (3-2)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Michigan State are set to collide in the Maui Invitational. Michigan State lost 71-66 to Virginia Tech in its most recent game, while Georgia fell 80-61 against Dayton in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bulldogs have been led by Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds. Edwards is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Hammonds is putting up 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman. Winston has averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists while Tillman has put up 11.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Michigan State has 59 assists on 87 field goals (67.8 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia has assists on 49 of 91 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Michigan State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.2 percent, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgia has allowed opponents to shoot 44.6 percent through five games (ranking the Bulldogs 258th).

