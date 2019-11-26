Held, No. 16 DePaul women whip Milwaukee with big 1st half

Lexi Held scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, Sonya Morris added 18 points and No. 16 DePaul cruised to a 94-65 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Kelly Campbell had all 11 of her points in the first half when the Blue Demons went 8 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 63% overall to race to a 59-27 lead. Keke Rimmer added 13 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (5-1). Morris had six assists.

DePaul scored the first eight points of the game and closed the first quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 24-14. The Blue Demons had a 10-0 run late in the second quarter and turned that in a 15-1 closing with Held scoring five points in the last minute.

Sydney Staver led Milwaukee (2-4) with 13 points. The Panthers had 17 turnovers in the first half and 25 for the game, leading to 31 points for the Blue Demons.

DePaul shot just 32% in the second half but Milwaukee shot 31% and never challenged.