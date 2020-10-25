The Latest: Seahawks lead Cardinals 27-17 at halftime

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is mobbed by teammates after Henry scored the winning touchdown against the Houston Texans in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-36. AP

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

10:12 p.m.

Tyler Lockett caught two touchdown passes, Carlos Hyde ran for a touchdown and DK Metcalf saved a touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks built a 27-17 halftime lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

The action-packed first half had plenty of highlights, but the most impressive might have been Metcalf’s touchdown-saving tackle of Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Russell Wilson threw an errant pass at the goalline that was snagged by Baker, who looked like he would run untouched for a 98-yard pick-six. But Metcalf never gave up on the play, accelerating over the final 20 yards to chase down Baker at the 8.

The Cardinals failed to score on the ensuing possession after Kyler Murray’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

The Seahawks had 377 total yards in the first half, including Wilson’s 250 yards passing.

___

10:09 p.m

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Irving has been carted off the field after a collision on a kickoff just before halftime against the Seattle Seahawks.

Irving was injured when his head hit the shoulder pad of Seattle’s Travis Homer. Irving went limp and landed face first on the turf, but was moving his extremities before being strapped to a backboard.

Players from both teams offered Irving words of encouragement just before he was carted off.

Irving signed with Arizona after playing 33 games in three seasons with Chicago.

___

7:25 p.m.

Gardner Minshew threw incomplete on fourth down with 3:56 remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to close out Jacksonville.

The Chargers lead 39-29. Jacksonville rallied from a 16-0 deficit and took the lead, but the Jaguars have been blanked in the fourth quarter.

___

7:10 p.m.

Tom Brady moved one touchdown pass ahead of Drew Brees for the career lead.

Brady threw his 559th TD pass, a 1-yarder to Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter against Las Vegas. The throw gave Tampa Bay a 45-20 lead with 3:08 to go.

Brees threw two touchdown passes for New Orleans earlier in the day.

___

7:05 p.m.

It took a while for Patrick Mahomes to warm up in the cold, snowy weather before extending his streak to 17 straight games with a passing touchdown.

The Kansas City quarterback threw a 10-yard TD strike to Tyreek Hill with 11:15 remaining to put the Chiefs up 37-9 against Denver.

Mahomes’ current streak of 17 straight is the longest in franchise history. It’s also the longest active streak in the NFL.

Kansas City is well on its way to a 10th straight win over the Broncos.

___

7 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars combined for four touchdowns in the final 5:25 of the third quarter.

Los Angeles scored three of them and leads 36-29. Justin Herbert has thrown for 300 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers, and his 5-yard scoring run with 5 seconds left in the period put Los Angeles ahead.

Virgil Green injured an ankle while scoring one of those TDs. He caught a 26-yard scoring pass from Herbert to give the Chargers a 22-21 advantage but rolled his ankle while being covered by Jacksonville’s Jos Schobert. Green was helped off the field.

— Joe Reedy reporting from Inglewood, California.

___

6:40 p.m.

The New England Patriots benched Cam Newton after he threw his third interception against San Francisco.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton early in the fourth quarter with the Patriots down 33-6. Newton went 9 of 15 for 98 yards.

Earlier in the second half, San Francisco running back Jeff Wilson Jr. injured an ankle. Wilson had his leg twisted up as he was tackled in the end zone after a 7-yard touchdown run — his third of the day — that gave the 49ers a 30-6 lead.

— Kyle Hightower reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

6:20 p.m.

Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson has been ejected for committing a personal foul after a touchdown for Las Vegas.

Jackson was in the middle of a scrum after Darren Waller caught a TD pass against Tampa Bay. Officials called him for unnecessary roughness and then ejected him. Jackson jogged to the locker room after the ejection was announced.

Jackson was one of four Raiders offensive linemen who missed most of practice this week for having “high risk” contact with teammate Trent Brown after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The four were cleared to return just hours before kickoff.

___

6:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers have blown another large, second-quarter lead, this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers jumped out to a 16-0 lead, but the Jaguars have scored 21 unanswered points. Jacksonville took a 21-16 lead with 13:21 remaining in the third quarter when Daniel Thomas blocked Ty Long’s punt and then returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

It is the fourth time this season Los Angeles has squandered a double-digit lead. It was up 11 in Week 2 against Kansas City and had 17-point advantages in its last two games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

— Joe Reedy reporting from Inglewood, California.

___

6:10 p.m.

Jimmy Garoppolo is up big against his former team, although both quarterbacks have had their share of mistakes.

San Francisco leads New England 23-6 in the third quarter. Garoppolo is 14 of 19 for 181 yards with two interceptions, but Cam Newton's day has been much rougher. The New England quarterback is 6 for 10 for 63 yards with two interceptions.

The Patriots are trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

___

5:45 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes has a lot of scoring help in the snowy conditions.

The Kansas City Chiefs have scored in every phase while amassing a 24-9 lead over the Denver Broncos in the first half.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire led off the scoring with an 11-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, safety Daniel Sorensen picked off Broncos QB Drew Lock and returned it 50 yards for a score.

Midway through the second quarter, Byron Pringle was barely even touched in returning a kick 102 yards for a touchdown. He started right, cut back left and was off to the races. The only one close to catching Pringle was teammate Marcus Kemp.

___

5:05 p.m.

Le’Veon Bell rushed for 16 yards on his first carry as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell glided through a hole against Denver midway through the first quarter on a cold and snowy day in the Mile High City. He’s backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Bell was picked up after being released by the New York Jets.

It’s just another weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs.

___

4:35 p.m.

The NFL’s first snow game of 2020 is underway between the Chiefs and Broncos in Denver, where the game time temperature is 14 degrees.

That’s the coldest October home game in Broncos history and the third-coldest game in Denver.

The same teams played in the snow last December in Kansas City when Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards in the Chiefs’ 23-3 win.

Before today, the Broncos had played a half-dozen October games with a kickoff temperature of 35 degrees or colder, and most of those didn’t have snow.

The previous coldest October game in Denver came on Oct. 12, 1969, against the Raiders when the temperature at kickoff was 23 degrees.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

4:25 p.m.

The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons have had their share of mishaps in the fourth quarter lately, so it was no surprise when their game against each other was full of them.

Ultimately, the Lions prevailed 23-22 on Matthew Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson with no time remaining, but the victory wasn't secure until Matt Prater made the extra point, and he had to kick it from 15 yards further back because of a penalty.

It looked like Detroit might not get the ball back at all, but Atlanta's Todd Gurley scored a touchdown with 1:04 left when the Falcons could have run the clock all the way down for a winning field goal. Atlanta went ahead 22-16, but Stafford had the ball back and drove the Lions to victory.

That was just part of a flurry of close finishes in the early afternoon games.

— Pittsburgh edged Tennessee 27-24 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal for the Titans in the final minute.

— Cleveland and Cincinnati traded touchdowns in the last 1:06. The Browns won 37-34 when Baker Mayfield threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds left.

— Buffalo never scored a touchdown but held off the winless New York Jets 18-10.

— New Orleans beat Carolina 27-24. Joey Slye tried a 65-yard field goal on fourth-and-19 for the Panthers, but the kick fell short and the Saints ran out the final 1:55.

___

3:40 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are staging a furious rally in the day's marquee game.

Unbeaten Pittsburgh still leads unbeaten Tennessee 27-24, but the Titans have cut into the lead after trailing 27-7 earlier in the second half.

Derrick Henry cut the lead to three with a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:13 remaining. That TD came one play after the drive was kept alive by a defensive holding penalty on fourth down.

Several games are coming down to the wire in the fourth quarter: Buffalo leads the New York Jets 15-10, New Orleans is up 27-24 on Carolina, and Cincinnati leads Cleveland 27-24. Atlanta leads Detroit 14-13.

Washington is up 25-3 on Dallas, and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the third quarter.

___

3:15 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton went to the locker room after having his helmet knocked off at the end of a scramble in the third quarter against Washington.

Linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected and a 15-yard penalty was called after he lowered his shoulder and hit a sliding Dalton in the head.

It was a third-and-10 play that began at the Cowboys 3-yard line.

Ben DiNucci, a rookie from James Madison, came on to replace Dalton, who has become the Cowboys’ starter in place of the injured Dak Prescott.

Dalton was 9 for 19 for 75 yards with an interception Sunday before exiting.

Washington is leading Dallas 22-3.

— Howard Fendrich reporting from Landover, Maryland.

___

2:55

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills still haven't reached the end zone against the winless New York Jets.

A long kickoff return gave Buffalo the ball around midfield to start the second half, but the Jets forced a field goal attempt. Tyler Bass connected from 46 yards, but New York still leads 10-9.

The Bills won their first four games but are now coming off losses to Tennessee and Kansas City.

Elsewhere, Cleveland has pulled into a 17-all tie with Cincinnati, and Houston got on the scoreboard against Green Bay. The Texans still trail 21-7.

___

2:35 p.m.

The showdown between two of the NFL’s last undefeated teams is turning into a Pittsburgh rout at Tennessee.

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and Benny Snell Jr. also has a 1-yard TD run as the Steelers jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead against the Titans.

The Steelers have smothered Derrick Henry, who came in as the NFL’s rushing leader, and a Tennessee offense that came in ranked second in the league in both points and yards. Ryan Tannehill has one TD pass to Corey Davis.

That was the rare highlight for the Titans, who gave up a 57-yard punt return to Ray-Ray McCloud to set up Roethlisberger’s second TD pass. Then Tennessee had a bad snap on a punt, and punter Brett Kern tried a pass that went incomplete. But Roethlisberger was intercepted to end the half.

Pittsburgh has outgained Tennessee 228-83.

Elsewhere at halftime, the Packers are rolling in their matchup with Houston. Green Bay leads 21-0. Buffalo, however, is struggling with the winless Jets. New York is ahead 10-6.

Cincinnati leads Cleveland 17-10, Atlanta leads Detroit 14-10, and Washington is up 22-3 on Dallas.

New Orleans leads Carolina 21-17 early in the third quarter.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

2:10

The Cleveland Browns lost star receiver Odell Beckham to a knee injury, but they've rallied to tie the game at 10 with Cincinnati.

Beckham was hurt while trying to make a tackle after quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his first pass. Beckham is not expected to return to the game.

Beckham’s injury is another setback for the Browns' offense, which is already missing tight end Austin Hooper. He had his appendix removed Friday.

Mayfield threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant to even the score in the second quarter.

___

1:45 p.m.

At 0-6, New York Jets coach Adam Gase said the team was looking for anything that might help them get a victory.

Well, Gase decided to hand off playcalling duties on offense to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains — and it seemed to help give the Jets a bit of a spark.

Sam Darnold, making his first start since missing two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, marched New York down the field before the drive stalled in the red zone. But, Sergio Castillo booted a 29-yard field goal — his first NFL kick — to give the Jets a 3-0 lead.

New York is last or near last in several offensive categories, and Gase said two weeks ago he would consider everything to try to jumpstart the offense. He maintained playcalling duties in last week’s 24-0 loss at Miami. But, as the New York Post first reported Sunday, Loggains was calling the plays to start the game against Buffalo.

The Jets’ second drive also stalled in the red zone, with La’Mical Perine getting stuffed for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 on the Bills 18.

New York leads 3-0.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

1:35 p.m.

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham has injured his left knee in the first quarter at Cincinnati.

Beckham got hurt while trying to make a tackle after quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his first pass. Beckham was the intended receiver on the play, but Mayfield badly underthrew him down the right sideline.

The Browns said Beckham’s return is questionable.

Beckham revealed earlier this week he has been dealing with a toe injury the past few weeks.

The three-time Pro Bowler has had a good start in his second season with Cleveland. He came in with 23 catches for 319 yards.

Cincinnati leads Cleveland 7-0.

___

1:25 p.m.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers won the toss and used up more than nine minutes to take an early lead in the showdown of the AFC’s last two undefeated teams.

The Steelers went 75 yards in 16 plays over 9:18, and Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson for an 11-yard TD that put Pittsburgh ahead of Tennessee 7-0. It was the first time the Steelers scored a touchdown on their opening drive in 23 games.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh both came in 5-0 in this game rescheduled by the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans have the NFL’s worst defense on third down, and the Steelers converted four third downs on the drive.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

12:55 p.m.

A matchup between the AFC's last two unbeaten teams highlights the early games on Sunday's NFL slate when Tennessee hosts Pittsburgh.

There are only three undefeated teams remaining in the entire league. Seattle is the other, and the Seahawks have a tough matchup of their own Sunday night at Arizona.

The Titans are coming off an overtime win over Houston, and three of their other victories were by three points or fewer.

Pittsburgh pounded Cleveland 38-7 last weekend, but the Steelers are being tested by their schedule. They play at Baltimore next after facing Tennessee.