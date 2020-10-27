Inter Miami CF faces FC Dallas in non-conference action

Inter Miami CF (6-11-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (6-5-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF meet for a non-conference matchup.

FC Dallas is 5-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas leads the Western Conference with only 20 conceded goals.

Inter Miami CF is 2-7-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference drawing 104 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads FC Dallas with two assists. Franco Jara has four goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

Lewis Morgan has five goals and four assists for Inter Miami CF. Brek Shea has four goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Gonzalo Higuain, David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).