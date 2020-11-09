White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. AP

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but charges were filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa's hiring was announced by the White Sox. There is no attorney listed for La Russa on the website.

White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said the team was aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired.

"Because this is an active case, we cannot comment further at this time,” Reifert said Monday night in an email.

La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol.

“I accept full responsibility for my conduct, and assure everyone that I have learned a very valuable lesson and that this will never occur again,” La Russa said at the time.

La Russa was hired by Chicago in a surprise move after Rick Renteria was let go in what the team insisted was a mutual decision. La Russa, who is friends with team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season.

The Hall of Famer hasn't managed a big league club since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.