MASTERS ’20: A brief look at opening day at Augusta National

A brief look at the Masters on Thursday:

LEADING: Paul Casey opened with a 7-under 65, matching his lowest score at the Masters.

TRAILING: Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele at 67.

INCOMPLETE: Of the 44 players who didn't finish, Justin Thomas was 5 under through 10 holes.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had a 68. It matched his lowest start ever at the Masters, and it was his first bogey-free round in a major since the opening round at Hazeltine in the 2009 PGA Championship.

SHOT OF THE DAY: From the trees right of the ninth fairway, former Masters champion Patrick Reed hit a low approach that cleared the bunker and rolled out just below hole for a tap-in birde.

CHEER OF THE DAY: Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player received the loudest applause from about 300 people who gathered around the first tee for the honorary start.

KEY STATISTIC: Larry Mize, the 62-year-old former champion, averaged 247.4 yards on his two measured drives. Bryson DeChambeau's driving distance was 334.6 yards. They each shot 70.

NOTEWORTHY: Casey's opening 65 was 16 shots better than his first round at the Masters last year.

QUOTEWORTHY: "A lot of firsts today. That’s kind of the way this entire year has been. The fact that we’re able to compete for a Masters this year, considering all that’s been going on, it’s a great opportunity for all of us.” — Tiger Woods.

TELEVISION: Friday, 7:30 a.m. until the completion of the first round (ESPN); 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ESPN).