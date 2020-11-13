Golladay ruled out for Lions against Washington

The Detroit Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game against Washington because of a hip injury.

Golladay also missed last weekend's loss at Minnesota. He's played just five games this season after two straight 1,000-yard campaigns.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (toe) is questionable for the Lions, and so are guard Joe Dahl (back) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee).

Hockenson leads the Lions with 34 receptions this season.