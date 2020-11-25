Nashville beats Toronto FC to reach East semifinals

Nashville SC's Daniel Ríos, center, celebrates his overtime goal with teammate Taylor Washington, right, during an MLS soccer playoff match against Toronto FC, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. AP

Daniel Ríos scored in the 108th minute and expansion Nashville beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Ríos followed Hany Mukhtar’s shot that Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got a hand on, and tapped it into the back of the net. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis sealed it with two close-range saves in the 121st minute, earning his MLS-leading 10th shutout of the season.

Nashville, which had three goals called back for being in an offside position, became the first expansion team to win two MLS Cup playoff games and will face Columbus on Sunday.

Toronto was the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but closed by losing four of its last five games.

REVOLUTION 2, UNION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart — both on assists from Carles Gil — in the first half and the New England beat Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia.

New England will play No. 4 seed Orlando on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Buksa headed in a free kick in the 26th minute for his seventh goal of the season. Buchanan cut back his defender at the corner of the 18-yard box to send a shot under MLS goalkeeper of the year Andre Blake for his third goal this season against the Union.

Gil nearly scored in the 52nd when his chip shot hit the crossbar.

It was the sixth meeting between the clubs this season — with the Union going unbeaten in the previous five, including four victories. The Revs hadn’t beaten the Union since the 2017 season.