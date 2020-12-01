Rock Hill Herald Logo
Barcelona rests Lionel Messi again in Champions League

The Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Raul Navas, left, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Raul Navas, left, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Joan Monfort AP
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi, Marc-André ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho for the Champions League match at Ferencváros on Wednesday.

The players will be rested by coach Ronald Koeman. Barcelona secured a spot in the last 16 after winning its first four matches in Group G.

Messi had already been rested for the match against Dynamo Kyiv in the previous round. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong also had been left out of that match in Kyiv.

Barcelona has a three-point lead over Juventus, which hosts Dynamo. Barcelona and Juventus play at the Camp Nou in the final round.

Other Barcelona players will be absent on Wednesday because of injuries, including Gerard Piqué, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti.

