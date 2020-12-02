No. 6 Mississippi State women roll over New Orleans, 106-51

Center Jessika Carter had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds in No. 6 Mississippi State’s 106-51 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

With a significant size advantage, the Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Privateers (1-1) 51-16 and outscored them 72-12 in the paint. JaMya Mingo-Young added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had eight rebounds and five assists. Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Yemiyah Morris had 14.

Mississippi State led 25-9 in the first quarter and 57-28 at the half. The Bulldogs shot 63% and held the Privateers to 32%.

Dionjhae Thomas led New Orleans with 11 points, and Erin Randle had 10

NO. 12 TEXAS A&M 80, LAMAR 63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M beat Lamar.

Texas A&M (3-0) also beat Lamar 77-61 in the season opener Nov. 25. Lamar coach Aqua Franklin played at A&M.

Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A&M. The Aggies scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34.

Angel Hastings scored 18 points for Lamar (0-4) .

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 103, KENT STATE 47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (2-0) scored the first 26 points, led 31-4 after a quarter and 52-14 at the half. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half, and Sheldon added 11 points, Juhasz finished with 10 rebounds.

Nila Blackford led Kent State with nine points. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% in their opener.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 91, TCU 68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had 33 points and had 11 rebounds to help Iowa State beat TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Joens was 10 of 15 from the field and made all 10 of her free throws. Kristin Scott added 15 points for Iowa State (2-1). Tavy Diggs scored 19 points for the Horned Frogs (2-1).

NO. 25 TEXAS 84, LOUISIANA TECH 57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier scored 22 points, Audrey Warren added 19 and Texas beat Louisiana.

Collier is averaging 30.3 points, with the Longhorns winning their first three games by an average of 34.3 points. Brianna Harris lead Louisiana Tech (2-1) with 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting.