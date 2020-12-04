No. 10 Oregon women beat Colorado 82-53 in Pac-12 opener

Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school-record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a 82-53 romp over Colorado on Friday.

Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.

Sabally — a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks — made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer. Oregon shot 50% from the field, making 10 of 22 3-pointers.

Senior Erin Boley added 17 points, and freshman point guard Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points and four assists. Sophomore Sedona Prince, who was averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds, had six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes before leaving with an injury to her left foot.

Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado (2-1, 0-1). The Buffaloes shot 31.9% from the field.

The Ducks led 39-30 early in the second half before going on a 21-4 run to break it open.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves used a new lineup for the third time in three games this season as Sabally made her first start. Sabally missed each of her first two seasons at Oregon due to knee injuries.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: Jaylyn Sherrod had four points, six rebounds and five assists.

Oregon: Oregon seeks a fourth straight Pac-12 title. The Ducks are 50-5 in conference play during the past four seasons.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

UP NEXT

Colorado: At Oregon State on Sunday.

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Sunday.