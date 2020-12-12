Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

North Florida hangs on for 80-77 win over FIU

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Dorian James scored 19 points, Jose Placer added 18 and Jonathan Aybar had 17 as North Florida held off Florida International for an 80-77 win on Saturday, breaking the Ospreys' season-opening seven-game losing streak.

Emmanuel Adedoyin had 13 points for North Florida (1-7).

Tevin Brewer scored a career-high 23 points for the Panthers (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak ended. DJ Mitchell added 14 points and Antonio Daye, Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service