VanDerveer gets historic win as No. 1 Stanford routs Pacific

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) drives to the basket against Seton Hall forward Skylar Treadwell during the second half of an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020, in South Orange, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP

Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.

Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. Her dancing players chanted “Tara! Tara!” and gave her a new pullover reading “T-DAWG” to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.

Anna Wilson got Stanford (5-0) off to a fast start with an opening four-point play. Kiana Williams added seven consecutive points in the first quarter to get the Cardinal rolling.

NO. 3 UCONN 92, SETON HALL 65

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 25 points, helping UConn to the win in its return to the Big East.

UConn (2-0, 1-0) rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference. As members of the Big East from 1982-2013, Connecticut won 19 regular-season and 18 tournament league titles.

Christyn Williams added 21 points for UConn. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.

Lauren Park-Lane scored 29 points for Seton Hall (2-2, 0-1), and Desiree Elmore had 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

NO. 10 TEXAS A&M 99, SAM HOUSTON STATE 69

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points, leading Texas A&M to the victory.

The Aggies (7-0) shot 59.7% from the field and had five players score in double figures. N’dea Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ciera Johnson finished with 12 points. Kayla Wells scored 11 points, and Jordan Nixon had 10.

Wilson was 8 for 10 from the field. The senior guard also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Faith Cook scored 12 points for Sam Houston State (2-2), which hit 13 of 25 3-pointers.