Oregon wins 25th straight, beating Washington 73-49

Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and seven rebounds and No. 7 Oregon extended the nation’s longest winning streak with a 73-49 win over Washington on Saturday.

Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers to help Oregon win its 25th straight game dating to last season. The Ducks (6-0, 4-0) have won 22 consecutive Pac-12 games.

The Ducks used their size and athletic advantages to open a double-digit lead in the first half behind Paopao’s relentless drive and Sabally’s dominant play underneath. Oregon took a 17-point lead midway through the second quarter with a quick 10-2 run punctuated by an athletic play from Sabally.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore center took a defensive rebound, dribbled the length of the court, used a crossover move to elude a defender, then dropped in a finger roll over another, drawing a foul for a 33-16 lead with 6:25 left in the half.

The Huskies held the Ducks without a field goal for more than six minutes the rest of the way, but could only cut the lead to nine and trailed 37-26 at half. Parrish helped the Ducks pull away late, hitting consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help push the lead over 20 points.

Oregon scored 34 points off 20 Washington turnovers and had 11 steals, including three from Jaz Shelley, who stole consecutive inbounds passes early in the game, converting the first for a layup and dropping the second to a teammate for another easy basket.

Paopao finished with 12 points and four assists for the Ducks. Darcy Rees led the Huskies with 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 3s, and Quay Miller added 11 and a game-high 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks were relentless underneath the basket, scoring 38 points in the paint as they extended the nation’s longest winning streak. And not all those points came from Sabally, who faced a spirited physical challenge by Miller and the occasional triple team. Paopao drove constantly and exploited Washington’s soft middle with the pick and roll.

Washington: The Huskies struggled offensively, shooting just 34 from the floor with several long scoring droughts. The performance came one game after the team set an arena record for field-goal percentage (64.8 percent) against Portland State and illustrates the great athletic divide Washington must bridge if it wants to contend for a Pac-12 title with the Ducks.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks will be aiming for their 13th consecutive road win when they travel to Pullman to play Washington State on Monday.

Washington: The Huskies finish a four-game homestand when they host No. 21 Oregon State on Monday.