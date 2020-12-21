Hampton tops Charleston Southern 67-55

Edward Oliver-Hampton tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds to lift Hampton to a 67-55 win over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

The game marked the first Big South Conference matchup of the season for both teams and they will play again on Tuesday night.

Davion Warren had 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for Hampton (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Russell Dean and Dajour Dickens added 14 points each with Dean grabibng.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-4). Jamir Moore added 15 points. Ja’Quavian Florence had six rebounds.

