Bryant puts streak on line vs Albany

Bryant (7-2) vs. Albany (0-2)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Albany. Bryant is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Albany lost 65-60 loss at home against Maryland-Baltimore County on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Michael Green III and Peter Kiss have led the Bulldogs. Green has averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Kiss has put up 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. The Great Danes have been led by Antonio Rizzuto and Kellon Taylor. Rizzuto has averaged 12.5 points while Taylor has put up 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Green has accounted for 43 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Green has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 92.9 points per game, the eighth-highest figure in Division I. Albany has only averaged 62 points per game, which ranks 238th nationally.

