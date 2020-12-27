UTEP takes on Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake vs. UTEP (4-2)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. UTEP is coming off a 79-59 win at home over Benedictine Mesa in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP's Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONZON: Ruben Monzon has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last five games. He's also made 35 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Miners scored 64.3 points per contest in those 10 contests.

___

