Tulane looks to end streak vs UCF

Tulane (5-2, 0-2) vs. Central Florida (3-2, 1-1)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks to extend Tulane's conference losing streak to six games. Tulane's last AAC win came against the Central Florida Knights 75-74 on Feb. 22. Central Florida lost 63-54 loss at home to Houston on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Brandon Mahan has put up 20.6 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Knights. Complementing Mahan is Isaiah Adams, who is producing 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals per game. The Green Wave have been led by Jaylen Forbes, who is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Forbes has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He's also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 0-2 when opponents score more than 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Green Wave have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Central Florida has 25 assists on 69 field goals (36.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Tulane has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams. The Green Wave have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

