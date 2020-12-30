Sports
Utah hosts conference rival Phoenix
Phoenix Suns (3-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Utah in Western Conference action Thursday.
Utah finished 44-28 overall and 23-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.
Phoenix finished 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 27.2 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.
Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).
Comments