No. 2 Baylor beats Alcorn State 105-76, 2nd win in 23 hours

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) is fouled by Alcorn State guard David Pierce (3) as he attempts to score in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson) AP

Macio Teague had 18 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, which beat Alcorn State 105-76 on Wednesday for its second lopsided victory in a 23-hour span.

Jared Butler added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Matthew Mayer had 14 points for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scored 10.

Baylor (8-0), the only Big 12 team without a loss, returned from its Christmas break with back-to-back midweek afternoon games. They were the last games for the preseason conference favorites before resuming Big 12 play this weekend.

Tyree Corbett had 24 points to lead Alcorn State (0-5), while Byron Joshua had 12 and Oddyst Walker 11.

No. 23 VIRGINIA 66, NOTRE DAME 57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kihei Clark had 19 points and five assists, and Virginia continued its dominance over Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) improved to 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference openers under coach Tony Bennett and 10-0 in ACC regular-season matchups against the Fighting Irish.

Jay Huff scored 15 points for Virginia, and Sam Hauser added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame (3-5, 0-2) fell despite a career-high 28 points from Nate Laszewski. The junior forward hit 8 of 11 shots from the field with four 3-pointers to go with 8 of 10 at the line.

NO. 25 OHIO STATE 90, NEBRASKA 54

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points and freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting as Ohio State used balanced scoring to beat Nebraska for its third win in four games.

Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing 12 and Seth Towns 11 as Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got points from 10 players.

The Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-3) lost their third straight game and were led in scoring by Teddy Allen's 13 points.