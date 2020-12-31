Rock Hill Herald Logo
Charlotte takes on Memphis in cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Memphis face off in non-conference action.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 10-21 at home. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game last season, 46.5 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Memphis went 34-39 overall with a 14-22 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.7 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).

