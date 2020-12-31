Rock Hill Herald Logo
Golden State hosts Portland in conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Golden State in Western Conference action Friday.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall and 8-26 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 115 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 116.1 points per game while committing 21.7 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr.: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health protocols).

