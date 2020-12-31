Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Mavericks take on the Heat in cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Miami Heat (2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference play.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall with a 20-18 record at home a season ago. The Mavericks shot 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Miami finished 30-13 in Eastern Conference action and 15-22 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Heat gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).

  Comments  

Basketball

Old tensions percolate but don’t boil over in Clippers’ win over Trail Blazers

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service