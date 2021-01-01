No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Francisco

San Francisco (7-4, 1-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (9-0, 0-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its 20th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Francisco. In its last 19 wins against the Dons, Gonzaga has won by an average of 17 points. San Francisco's last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2012, a 66-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jamaree Bouyea has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. Bouyea has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Dons are 2-4 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 97.5 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first in Division I with an average of 96.2 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 99.3 points per game over their last three games.

