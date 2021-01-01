Flowers lifts South Alabama over Georgia Southern 88-59

Michael Flowers had 26 points as South Alabama rolled past Georgia Southern 88-59 on Friday night in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

John Pettway had 17 points for South Alabama (7-3). Kayo Goncalves added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and KK Curry had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Elijah McCadden had 14 points for the Eagles (6-4). Zack Bryant added 12 points.

