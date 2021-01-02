Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

Cleveland State (5-3, 5-0) vs. IUPUI (1-1, 0-1)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its sixth straight conference win against IUPUI. Cleveland State's last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-59 on March 3, 2020. IUPUI lost 65-62 loss at home against Cleveland State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: IUPUI's Marcus Burk, Elyjah Goss and Jaylen Minnett have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Jaguars scoring this season.DOMINANT D'MOI: D'Moi Hodge has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 33 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has won its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The IUPUI defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. Cleveland State has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Superfan guarantees Tampa will be entertained by his Raptors

Football

Gerry Dulac: Steelers need to focus on postseason, not on growing a ‘brand’

Football

Brad Biggs: George McCaskey’s voice is the only one that matters when it comes to Pace’s and Nagy’s futures. Will Sunday’s result factor into Bears chairman’s thinking?

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service