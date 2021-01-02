No. 8 Texas blows out No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence, 84-59

Texas guard Matt Coleman III dunks against Kansas in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2. 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) AP

Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas 84-59 on Saturday to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.

Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12), who turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout in startling fashion.

The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri’s 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.

Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Ochai Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (8-2, 1-1), who shot 31% from the field and went just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc in losing their first game since their opener against top-ranked Gonzaga.

No. 2 BAYLOR 76, IOWA STATE 65

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and Baylor held off Iowa State for its narrowest margin of victory this season.

The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) took seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.

Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.

Javan Johnson led Iowa State (2-5, 0-3) with 17 points.

ALABAMA 71, No. 7 TENNESSEE 63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading Alabama to a stunning victory over Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide (7-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage midway through the second behind Petty’s trio of 3s and two more long-range makes by Joshua Primo.

Primo and Herbert Jones finished with 11 points, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

Tennessee (7-1, 1-1) struggled from the field the entire game, hitting 21 of 66 shots (32%). Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers.

OKLAHOMA 75, No. 9 WEST VIRGINIA 71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points, and Oklahoma recovered after blowing an 18-point halftime lead to beat West Virginia.

The Sooners (6-1, 2-1 Big 12) have won three straight and four of five against the Mountaineers (8-3, 1-2), including a season sweep in 2019-20. The Sooners also have won four of their last seven games against ranked opponents.

Taz Sherman and Jalen Bridges had 19 points each for West Virginia, and Miles McBride had 15. The Mountaineers’ previous losses this season came to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas. The loss kept coach Bob Huggins from recording his 300th win as West Virginia’s coach.

With the score tied at 60, Austin Reaves knocked down a long 2-point jumper and then a 3-pointer with 3:40 left, giving Oklahoma the lead for good.

No. 10 IOWA 77, No. 14 RUTGERS 75

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Luka Garza had 25 points, 15 in the second half, and Iowa beat Rutgers thanks to the Scarlet Knights’ free throw struggles.

Rutgers (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has struggled all season at the foul line this season, hitting just 62%. It went 4 of 12 against Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which was 18 of 23.

Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers’ defense stifled the Big Ten’s top offense.

Montez Mathis had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds for Rutgers. Myles Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 11 CREIGHTON 67, PROVIDENCE 65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and Creighton held off a late rally to beat Providence.

Marcus Zegarowski, who had the assist on Bishop’s dunk, hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to help the Bluejays (8-2, 4-1 Big East) to their fourth straight victory.

Damien Jefferson added a season-high 18 points, his eighth consecutive game in double-figures. Marcus Ballock finished with 14 points. Zegarowski, Jefferson and Ballock combined for 52 of the Bluejays’ points.

Creighton led by 13 with about seven minutes left in the second half, but Providence (7-4, 3-2) tied it with 7 seconds left on Noah Horchler's layup. Creighton inbounded quickly, and Zegarowski pushed the ball up the floor and found the trailing Bishop for the dunk.

No. 12 MISSOURI 81, ARKANSAS 68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Missouri handed Arkansas its first loss of the season.

Tilmon eclipsed his season high in points during the first half and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11.

Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), missing its best interior player, could not match Missouri’s physicality. The Tigers (7-1, 1-1) outrebounded Arkansas 51-36, outscored the Razorbacks 34-22 in the paint, and held them to 27% shooting from the field.

OKLAHOMA STATE 82, No. 13 TEXAS TECH 77, OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat Texas Tech.

Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-2), who needed overtime after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. They lost their first two conference games by a combined five points.

Mac McClung led Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) with 21 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime period, but those were his last points before he fouled out with 1:06 left.

Oklahoma State lost Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham when the freshman guard fouled out in overtime, and was up only a point after Tech made a free throw. Cunningham, who was averaging 19.1 points a game, finished with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

No. 15 ILLINOIS 66, PURDUE 58

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 points and Illinois beat Purdue.

Da’Monte Williams added 12 points for the Fighting Illini (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten) in their seventh consecutive Big Ten home win dating to last season. Andre Curbelo, who leads the conference in assists, had six.

Brandon Newman scored 14 points and big man Trevion Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Purdue (7-5, 2-3) is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, but Illinois outrebounded the Boilermakers 39-33. Illinois shot 48% (25 of 52) from the field, while Purdue was 22 of 56 for 39%.