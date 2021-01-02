Nicholas leads SE Missouri past Tennessee St. 83-79 in 2OT

DQ Nicholas had 21 points as Southeast Missouri edged Tennessee State 83-79 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Nicholas hit 17 of 19 from the free-throw line as Southeast Missouri made a Division I program-record 40 of its 51 free throws.

Chris Harris had 17 points for Southeast Missouri (3-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Harris’ 3-point shot at the first overtime buzzer hit the front of the rim.

Nolan Taylor added 14 points and Eric Reed Jr. had 13 for the Redhawks.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Ravel Moody had 18 points apiece for the Tigers (1-6, 0-4). Mason Green had 10 points.

