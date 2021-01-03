Rock Hill Herald Logo
Sherfield scores 28 to carry Nevada over New Mexico 84-74

The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas

Grant Sherfield had a career-high 28 points as Nevada topped New Mexico 84-74 on Saturday night.

Sherfield hit 11 of 12 free throws. He added eight assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Nevada (8-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Kane Milling added 14 points. Zane Meeks had 10 points.

Keith McGee had 14 points for the Lobos (3-4, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Makuach Maluach added 13 points. Jeremiah Francis III had 10 points.

The Wolf Pack improve to 2-0 against the Lobos on the season. Nevada defeated New Mexico 68-54 last Thursday.

The game was played at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University due to local restrictions in New Mexico surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

