Philadelphia takes on Charlotte, looks for 4th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the 76ers take on Charlotte.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and went 31-4 at home a season ago. The 76ers averaged 16 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 32.8 bench points last season.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 109.6 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

Philadelphia and Charlotte play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 127-112 on Jan. 2. Tobias Harris led the way with 24 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: day to day (left knee).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).