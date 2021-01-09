Snowstorm forces postponement of Atlético vs Bilbao

Two men walk slowly in the middle of a street after a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Spain is on high alert as a cold snap is covering much of the country with snow disrupting road, sea, rail and air traffic with the capital, Madrid enduring what the city's mayor described as "the worst storm in 80 years." (AP Photo/Paul White) AP

The Spanish football federation postponed Saturday’s match between Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao due to a blizzard that has shut down the Spanish capital.

Bilbao was to play at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but the Basque club was unable to travel to Madrid as planned.

The plane carrying Bilbao’s team turned around and returned to Bilbao after Madrid’s airport was forced to shut down on Friday night due to the snowfall and wintry weather.

The federation said that a new date for the match will be determined.

Atlético leads the league by two points ahead of Real Madrid.

The blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with snow, blocking traffic and leaving thousands of people trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that have suspended all services.