FAMU looks for home win vs SC St.

South Carolina State (0-13, 0-3) vs. Florida A&M (2-6, 1-0)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina State at Al Lawson Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Florida A&M was a 79-67 win on Dec. 5, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: South Carolina State has relied heavily on its freshmen. Jemal Davis, Floyd Rideau,Jr., Themus Fulks and Latavian Lawrence have combined to account for 38 percent of the team's scoring this year and 46 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has accounted for 45 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Florida A&M is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

COLD SPELL: South Carolina State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 55.9 points, while allowing 83.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 26.6 percent. The Rattlers have averaged nine offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25