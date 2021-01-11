Sports

Northern Iowa looks to sweep Bradley

The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

Bradley (6-4, 0-1) vs. Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa goes for the season sweep over Bradley after winning the previous matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on Jan. 10, when the Panthers shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting Bradley to just 41 percent en route to a 78-72 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe has averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Trae Berhow has put up 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.5 points.ACCURATE AUSTIN: In 10 appearances this season, Northern Iowa's Phyfe has shot 60.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 61 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Bradley has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Hockey

Marcus Hayes: Alain Vigneault says Philadelphia Flyers wing Jake Voracek has to earn his minutes

Football

John Romano: Bucs’ playoff victory a long time coming, and a long way from good enough

College Sports

Mike Anthony: Geno Auriemma reaches Pat Summitt with 1,098 victories but numbers don’t tell every story of transcendent career

Basketball

Rod Beard: Jerami Grant’s play outshines Pistons’ poor 2-8 start

Sports

Kenin out of Abu Dhabi Open in quarterfinal loss to Sakkari

January 11, 2021 5:19 AM

News

Weekend Sports In Brief

January 11, 2021 3:35 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service