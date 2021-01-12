USC thwarts UC Riverside’s upset claim with 67-62 win in OT

Evan Mobley scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Isaiah Mobley scored 16 with 12 and Southern California escaped an upset bid by UC Riverside, beating the Highlanders 67-62 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Evan Mobley's dunk with 4:05 left in the extra session gave the Trojans (9-2) the lead for good but they never created safe distance from the Highlanders (4-3).

Drew Peterson recorded back-to-back 3-point plays for the Trojans for a 61-56 lead with 2:35 left in overtime. Dominick Pickett came back with a 3 for UC Riverside 19 seconds later, but Evan Mobley sank a pair of free throws, Peterson hit a jumper and the Trojans had enough room to hold on.

Peterson scored 12 points and Tahj Eaddy 10.

The Highlanders went on a 16-0 run in the first half and led 25-14 on Wil Tattersall's 3-pointer with 7:56 before halftime.

UC Riverside led 32-27 at halftime. USC's 52-47 lead in the second half with 3:10 left was the largest lead for either team prior to overtime.

Pickett led UC Riverside with 16 points.

WHO TO BELIEVE?

USC entered the game 5-0 all-time against UC Riverside, winning the last meeting 70-26 on Dec. 15, 2012. USC was forced to vacate its 2008 victory against the Highlanders due to NCAA penalty. But that's according to the Trojans' media guide.

The Highlanders' media guide gives UC Riverside credit for wins against USC on Feb. 3, 1967 and Nov. 30, 1979 and puts the rivalry at 6-2 in favor of the Trojans.

UP NEXT

UC Riverside: Faces Cal Poly on the road for back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday.

USC: Welcomes the Washington Huskies to town on Thursday.