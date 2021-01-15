Islanders visit the Rangers after shutout victory

New York Islanders (1-0-0, first in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (0-1-0, eighth in the East Division)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the New York Rangers after the Islanders shut out the Rangers 4-0.

The Rangers finished 14-8-0 in division games and 18-16-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Rangers averaged 31.1 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

The Islanders went 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division play a season ago. The Islanders were called for 222 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.