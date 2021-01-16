Sports

Utah faces Denver on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (8-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Jazz take on Denver.

Denver went 46-27 overall and 12-2 in Northwest Division games a season ago. The Nuggets allowed opponents to score 109.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall and 5-7 in Northwest Division action a season ago. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Gary Harris: day to day (personal), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (achilles).

  Comments  

Entertainment

Chicago plays Dallas, looks to stop road skid

January 16, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Orlando takes on Brooklyn, seeks to halt 4-game slide

January 16, 2021 3:22 AM

Entertainment

Grizzlies play the 76ers on 3-game win streak

January 16, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Celtics face the Knicks on 5-game win streak

January 16, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

New Orleans faces Sacramento, looks to halt 5-game slide

January 16, 2021 3:22 AM

Sports

Los Angeles faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight victory

January 16, 2021 3:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service