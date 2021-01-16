No. 2 Baylor moves to 12-0 with win over No. 15 Texas Tech

Butler's Aaron Thompson (2) puts up a shot against Creighton's Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. Butler won 70-66 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday to stay undefeated after their closest game this season.

Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with 5:38 left to stretch Baylor’s lead to 49-45 after the Red Raiders failed to score on a possession when they missed three consecutive putback chances. Butler scored all seven of his points after that.

Adam Flagler had 15 points and MaCio Teague 12 for the Bears, who had won each of their first 11 games by double digits — the closest had been an 11-point win at Iowa State on Jan. 2. It ended their school-record streak of 11 consecutive wins by at least 10 points.

Mac McClung had 24 points for Texas Tech (11-4, 4-3), which was coming off a 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

BUTLER 70, No. 8 CREIGHTON 66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left in overtime to complete Butler's remarkable second-half comeback against Creighton.

Creighton scored the first two baskets in overtime, but Butler took over from there, scoring eight straight points over the final 3:07. Nze, who made it 67-66 with his layup, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs also overcame a 71-58 deficit over the final 7 1/2 minutes of regulation. Butler (4-7, 3-5 Big East) has won four straight home games against the Bluejays.

Denzel Mahoney scored 23 of his season-high 29 points in the second half to lead Creighton (10-3, 6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

No. 23 MINNESOTA 75, No. 7 MICHIGAN 57

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes for Minnesota to hand Michigan its first loss.

Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points for the Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten), who played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll. Minnesota never trailed, holding the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers.

Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Isaiah Livers added 11 points for the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1), who played without senior guard Eli Brooks due to a foot injury suffered in a recent practice.

No. 21 OHIO STATE 87, No. 14 ILLINOIS 81

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 26 points and Ohio State beat Illinois in a brutal Big Ten matchup.

The game was especially physical in the second half. One technical was called, on Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr., and the officials had to step in many times to avoid fights.

Washington, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns each added 11 for Ohio State (11-3, 5-3). The Buckeyes were missing injured guards C.J. Walker and Jimmy Sotos.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois (9-5, 5-3) with 22 points. Kofi Cockburn scored 15 and freshman Adam Miller added 14 points for the Illini.

No. 17 MISSOURI 68, TEXAS A&M 52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dru Smith scored 15 points and Missouri shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols to beat Texas A&M.

Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (8-2, 2-2 SEC).

Andre Gordon paced the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) with 19 points.

The Tigers led 27-24 at the half and used a 21-5 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.