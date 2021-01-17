Sports

Samford looks to end streak vs WCU

The Associated Press

HOMEWOOD, Ala.

Western Carolina (7-4, 0-2) vs. Samford (5-7, 1-4)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks to extend Samford's conference losing streak to five games. Samford's last SoCon win came against the VMI Keydets 84-71 on Dec. 30, 2020. Western Carolina came up short in a 78-76 game at Mercer in its last outing.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Western Carolina's Mason Faulkner, Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 37.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has 33 assists on 76 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three games while Western Carolina has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 23rd among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 78.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Ira Winderman: No Herro for Harden, but Herro for Oladipo? Rockets still could entice Heat.

Football

How Marshawn Lynch’s ‘Beast Quake,’ which just turned 10, helped prepare scientists for actual earthquakes

Football

Pat Leonard: Family, faith and football: Robert Saleh’s journey to the Jets’ head coaching job is an ‘American story’

Football

Ray Fittipaldo: Cut, keep or extend? Let’s plan the offseason for the Steelers.

Other Sports

Mike Bianchi: At age 50, Annika Sorenstam is pushing to beat John Smoltz, grow women’s golf

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service