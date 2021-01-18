Chicago faces Florida on 3-game road skid

Chicago Blackhawks (0-3-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Florida looking to break its three-game road slide.

Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division play a season ago. The Panthers averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes per game.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blackhawks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.