Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Pacers

Dallas Mavericks (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Indiana Pacers. Doncic is sixth in the league scoring 27.2 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 4-3 at home. Indiana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 4-5 in road games. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 106.8 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 9.3 assists while scoring 27.2 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Myles Turner: day to day (hand), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols).