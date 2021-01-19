Bradley looks to extend streak vs Illinois St.

Bradley (9-4, 3-1) vs. Illinois State (4-8, 1-5)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Illinois State. Bradley has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Redbirds. Illinois State's last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2018, a 70-57 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Elijah Childs is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Braves. Terry Nolan Jr. is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 11.1 points per game. The Redbirds have been led by DJ Horne, who is averaging 13 points.

MVC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 74.7 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 67.7 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DJ: Horne has connected on 43.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) over its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Bradley defense has held opponents to just 61.5 points per game, the 20th-lowest in Division I. Illinois State has allowed an average of 78.5 points through 12 games (ranked 267th, nationally).

