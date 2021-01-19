Sports

Arkansas looks to sweep Auburn

The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Auburn (8-6, 2-4) vs. Arkansas (10-4, 2-4)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas goes for the season sweep over Auburn after winning the previous matchup in Auburn. The teams last played each other on Dec. 30, when the Razorbacks forced 19 Auburn turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times on the way to a 12-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Auburn has relied heavily on its freshmen. Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, Justin Powell and JT Thor have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Flanigan has connected on 38.9 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) over its previous three outings while Auburn has assists on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 85.2 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 12th among Division 1 teams. The Auburn defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

