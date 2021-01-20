BYU looks to extend streak vs Portland

Portland (6-7, 0-4) vs. Brigham Young (11-3, 2-1)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. In its last nine wins against the Pilots, Brigham Young has won by an average of 22 points. Portland's last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 84-81 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Brigham Young's Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EDDIE: Eddie Davis has connected on 52.4 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 6 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Portland has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 83 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pilots have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has an assist on 26 of 78 field goals (33.3 percent) across its past three outings while Portland has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25