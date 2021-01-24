Brooklyn hosts Miami following Adebayo’s 41-point game

Miami Heat (6-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Brooklyn Nets after Bam Adebayo scored 41 points in the Heat's 128-124 loss to the Nets.

The Nets have gone 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn scores 120.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Heat are 4-8 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 5-1 when winning the rebound battle and averages 40.9 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden leads the Nets with 8.0 rebounds and averages 23.6 points. Joe Harris is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Adebayo leads the Heat averaging 20.3 points and is adding 8.9 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 10.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 48.6% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Silva: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: out (neck), Maurice Harkless: day to day (thigh), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).