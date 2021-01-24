Middle Tenn. seeks revenge on WKU

Western Kentucky (12-4, 5-2) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-8, 1-4)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Middle Tennessee after winning the previous matchup in Murfreesboro. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Hilltoppers outshot Middle Tennessee from the field 51.1 percent to 45.5 percent and made 15 more foul shots en route to a 15-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Middle Tennessee's Jordan Davis has averaged 10.8 points while DeAndre Dishman has put up 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Hilltoppers, Charles Bassey has averaged 16.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Taveion Hollingsworth has put up 13.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have given up just 67.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Bassey has connected on 31 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Middle Tennessee is 0-6 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Hilltoppers are 4-4 when scoring any fewer than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.1 free throws per game.

