Chicago faces Nashville, looks to end road skid

Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Nashville looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

Nashville went 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Predators scored 212 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Chicago finished 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks were called for 239 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.