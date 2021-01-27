Hume, N. Colorado visit N. Arizona

Northern Colorado (8-7, 5-5) vs. Northern Arizona (4-11, 3-6)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Bodie Hume and Northern Colorado will face Cameron Shelton and Northern Arizona. Hume has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Shelton is averaging 21.6 points and five assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northern Arizona's Shelton has averaged 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and four assists while Luke Avdalovic has put up 9.3 points. For the Bears, Hume has averaged 15.3 points and seven rebounds while Matt Johnson II has put up 13.1 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lumberjacks have scored 65.1 points per game and allowed 68.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 80.7 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Shelton has had his hand in 60 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 42 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northern Arizona has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 59.5 points while giving up 70.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Northern Arizona has 27 assists on 66 field goals (40.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Northern Colorado has assists on 32 of 87 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has averaged 58.4 points per game over its last five games. The Lumberjacks are giving up 64.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25