Drake looks to extend streak vs Valpo

Drake (14-0, 5-0) vs. Valparaiso (5-9, 2-3)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its sixth straight conference win against Valparaiso. Drake's last MVC loss came against the Bradley Braves 76-66 on March 7, 2020. Valparaiso is coming off a 70-66 win over Illinois State on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bulldogs are led by their senior duo of Shanquan Hemphill and Roman Penn. Hemphill has averaged 14 points and 5.2 rebounds while Penn has accounted for 12.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Crusaders have been led by sophomores Donovan Clay and Ben Krikke. Clay has averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Krikke has put up 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 21.6 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Valparaiso is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Drake has won its last five road games, scoring 75.4 points and allowing 63.4 points during those contests. Valparaiso has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58.3 points while giving up 78.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-best mark in the country. The Valparaiso offense has produced just 67.4 points through 14 games (ranked 244th among Division I teams).

